Williamson County Parks and Recreation will offer free Christmas Tree Recycling from Dec. 25 through Jan. 10.
Live trees can be dropped off at four locations throughout the county including the Nolensville Recreation Complex at 7250 Nolensville Road; Franklin Recreation Complex at 1120 Hillsboro Road; Longview Recreation Center at 2909 Commonwealth Drive; Fairview Recreation Complex at 2714 Fairview Blvd.
Trees will be chipped up and used on the hiking trails at Timberland Park. All ornaments, lights and tinsel should be removed from the trees.
