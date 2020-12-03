For those who have trouble thinking of a gift for certain people on their Christmas list, the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department may have the answer.
WCPR is offering the opportunity to purchase gift cards that can be used throughout the different facilities in the county. With a variety of variety of amenities and program options, gift cards could make for the ideal gift for any art, fitness or sport enthusiast.
Gift cards can be purchased in any denomination from $10 to $500 and can be used toward the purchase of any department pass, court rental or program activity fee. And with no expiration date, they are the gift your loved ones can use year-round.
Gift cards can be purchased online or in any local recreation center and can be used in all WCPR recreation facilities in Brentwood, Fairview, Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill.
For more information on department programs, facility amenities and operations, or to purchase a gift card, visit www.wcparksandrec.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.