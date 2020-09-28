Youth interested in the performing arts will have a chance to enhance their knowledge and sharpen their skills as Williamson County Parks and Recreation offers a new youth theater program this fall at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park.
The Theatre 101 program, based off this past summer’s popular Acting, Choreography and Improv Camp, helps young actors to develop and hone their acting skills and confidence; cultivate dancing skills through contemporary and standard choreography styles often used in musical theater productions; and explore the fundamentals of improvisation and performance games to enhance creative thinking, brainstorming, listening, support, team building and communication skills.
Participants will also create theater-related crafts, characters and skits, all while having loads of fun and laughs!
Theatre 101 is offered to kindergarten through fifth-grade students and meets on Tuesdays beginning Oct. 13 and running through Nov. 10. Two one-hour sessions are offered from 4:30-5:30 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Cost for the program is $100 per participant with a $25 supply fee.
Advanced registration is required, and class sizes are limited to meet social distancing requirements. For more information and to register, visit the WCPR website and click on the “Activities” tab, or contact Alison Worden at [email protected].
The Performing Arts Center is located at 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin.
