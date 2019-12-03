Winter Break: Dec 24-26
All facilities of the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 for Winter Break.
The department’s six main indoor facilities will be open on Thursday, Dec. 26, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.; the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; the Indoor Sports Complex at 920 Heritage Way in Brentwood; the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.; and the Williamson County Enrichment Center in Franklin, 110 Everbright Ave. Timberland Park, located on the historic Natchez Trace Pkwy., will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other facilities will be closed.
All facilities will reopen at their regularly scheduled times beginning Friday, Dec. 27.
In addition, at the Franklin Recreation Complex the indoor walking track, gymnasium, racquetball courts, group fitness classroom and dance studio will be closed Dec. 20-26 for floor resurfacing. Group fitness will meet in alternate rooms on an amended schedule available at www.wcparksandrec.com. All amenities will reopen according to their regular schedule(s) beginning Dec. 27.
New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day: Dec. 31-Jan. 1
The department’s six main indoor facilities will be open on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.; the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; the Indoor Sports Complex at 920 Heritage Way in Brentwood; the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.; and the Williamson County Enrichment Center in Franklin, 110 Everbright Ave. Timberland Park, located on the historic Natchez Trace Pkwy., will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other facilities will be closed.
All facilities of the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. All facilities will reopen at their regularly scheduled times beginning Thursday, Jan. 2.
For the site specific schedules of our satellite centers and athletic facilities, consult the facility information pages at www.wcparksandrec.com.
Williamson County Parks and Recreation is a public organization benefitting the community. Anyone may register for and participate in the department’s programs, teams, classes and events. For program registration, pass purchasing or additional information, visit www.wcparksandrec.com. You may also receive department information by “liking” Williamson County Parks and Recreation on Facebook; following us on Twitter at @wc_parksandrec or Instagram at @willcoparksandrec or on Pinterest or YouTube.
