The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park is kicking off a brand new chapter with an old favorite.
The theater will present Nunsense April 1-3, marking the first theatrical performance produced entirely by the WCPAC.
Premiering off-Broadway in 1985, this irreverent musical comedy follows the Little Sisters of Hoboken – who must stage a fundraiser/variety show after the convent’s cook (Sister Julia, Child of God) accidentally wipes out much of the order with a bad batch of vichyssoise. Nunsense was an immediate hit, and would go on to become the second-longest running off-Broadway show in history, inspiring a slew of sequels and spin-offs.
“I first saw Nunsense more than 30 years ago, and just fell in love with it,” says Victoria Reed, the director of performing arts for the WCPAC, who is directing this production. “So coming out of COVID, it seemed like a perfect choice. It’s a small musical – not a ton of costumes or set pieces – but such a fun show. And I love the fact that you can get creative with it, keeping it fresh and building on the personalities that you have in your cast.”
Reed’s cast features a solid mix of new and familiar talent, including Kay Ayers as Sister Mary Regina (the feisty Mother Superior, and a former circus performer), Miracle Ham as Sister Mary Hubert (the often-exasperated Mistress of Novices), Teren J. Richards as Sister Robert Anne (a streetwise Brooklyn native), Evelyn Bunce as Sister Mary Leo (a novice, who wants to become the world’s first ballerina nun) and Janey Elliott as Sister Mary Amnesia (who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head).
“We are fortunate to have such a wonderful group,” Reed says. “They’re all incredibly talented and have really keyed into the comedy. The whole team has been great. I love working with Kelsi Fulton – there’s a reason she’s one of the area’s most sought-after music directors. And Allison Little is helping us out with tap and ballet choreography. I look forward to getting to rehearsal each night. I’ve missed the theater so much, and we’re having a lot of fun.”
When asked about her favorite moment from the show, Reed says it’s tough to choose just one.
“This show is so well written, and the characters so well defined – I love what each one has to offer,” she says. “Sister Mary Amnesia is a lot of fun. Robert Anne is a tough cookie, but her song “Growing Up Catholic” is such a sweet moment. We have a ballerina, who dances en pointe. And there’s a great Andrews Sisters-style number. But I think that’s one of the things I love most about this show – everyone has their moment to shine.
“We’re all so happy to be back in the theater,” she adds. “This is a beautiful space, and really a joyful, heart-warming show. I think audiences are going to have a great time.”
Nunsense runs April 1-3 at Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Ave., Franklin.
To learn more, visit https://www.wcpactn.com/.
