The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department will host the Chattanooga Ballet at the Performing Arts Center Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at 3 p.m.
In a performance titled ART / motion, Chattanooga Ballet will present its professional company for an afternoon of classical and contemporary works. Choreographed by notable up-and-coming national artists, including Alia Kache and Emilia Sandoval, the performance will have something for all fans of dance, according to a press release sent by WCPR.
In line with Chattanooga Ballet’s vision to facilitate accessibility to world class dance, the company is excited to share its dancers, their talents and new work, per the release.
The Performing Arts Center is located at 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin. Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for seniors (55 and older) and children under 12 when purchased in advance. Tickets purchased at the door will be $23 for adults and $20 for seniors and children under 12. Tickets can be purchased by going here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.