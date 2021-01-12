For those who have performed in an event or attended one at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, the Williamson County Parks and Recreation department would like to hear from you.
Even though the WCPR is unable to offer live events at its Performing Arts Center as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the department seeks to stay connected with the theater community throughout the county. It recognizes that the best way to do this is through storytelling, so it’s looking for stories from its artists, audience members and staff.
The WCPR is asking for folks to share their PAC (Performing Arts Center) story.
“These stories can be anything related to an experience at our theater — the first time you attended an event or performed at the PAC, your favorite performance or audition experience,” said Victoria Reed, director of Performing Arts at the WCPAC.
Selected stories will be posted and shared on the PAC’s website and through social media.
“We miss our performers, performances and audience members so much,” Reed added. “We are excited to hear from you, so please share your favorite memory of the PAC with us so we can stay in touch.”
For additional information, or to share your PAC story, visit www.wcpactn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.