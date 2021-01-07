A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold at Twice Daily on South Royal Oaks Boulevard in Franklin.
The winner matched four out of five white numbers and the red Powerball, and because the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 3, the $50,000 prize was tripled to $150,000.
No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.
Since the Powerball jackpot was last hit in September, in addition to Wednesday’s $150,000 winner, there have been five $50,000 winners and two $100,000 winners in Tennessee, an important reminder that there are eight other ways to win when playing Powerball.
The estimated $470 million Powerball jackpot is the tenth highest jackpot in Powerball history, according to the state. The current estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $510 million, making the combined jackpots of both games nearly $1 billion.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, Jan. 8, and the next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Jan. 9.
