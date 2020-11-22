A lucky Powerball player in Williamson County won $50,000 on Saturday night after they purchased the winning ticket at the Nolensville Pike Kroger in Brentwood.
The winner has not been announced, but according to a news release, the player matched four of the five white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball to win.
The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation has raised more than $5.6 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs since 2004.
Players have also won more than $15.5 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.4 billion in commissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.