The Brentwood Photography Group is displaying the work of 22 local photographers at an exhibit titled “Our Best Shots” in the gallery at the Williamson County Public Library during March and April.
“We truly appreciate the opportunity and support that the library staff has provided to allow our members to exhibit their best photographs related to their participation in BPG,” said BPG President Jeremy Teran. “We asked members to submit ‘your best shots’ taken during one of our BPG events, including our photographic outings, monthly competitions, photography classes and mini-clinics.”
Altogether, 22 local photographers submitted 32 photographs for the exhibit. Half of the photos are currently hanging in the library’s gallery through March. The other half will be exhibited in April.
“This exhibit is an excellent opportunity for the people of Williamson County to enjoy some excellent works of photographic art and to get a feel for the kinds of activities and photographic educational opportunities we offer at BPG,” Teran said.
The Brentwood Photography Group was founded by Dick Dougall in 1998 and has grown to become a leading resource for photographers in the Nashville-Brentwood-Franklin community. Today it includes nearly 200 members at all skill levels — beginning, amateur and professional photographers, with skills ranging from novice to expert.
Click here for information on how to join the Brentwood Photography Group.
