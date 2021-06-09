Readers of all ages can explore the animal kingdom as the Williamson County Public Library System presents “Tails and Tales” for its summer library program.
The 2021 Summer Reading Program is open to everyone, from babies to adults, according to a press release. The program is divided into three sections with one each for youth, teens and adults. There is something for everyone with a variety of educational and entertaining performances, guest speakers, prize drawings, story times and more. These and all library programs are free and open to the public.
Performances will be in-person and online for a variety of events and a range of participation opportunities. A new addition this summer is Checkers TV, a 13-weekly episode video variety show with crafts, songs, animal experts, book recommendations and more.
Registration officially began on June 1 via Beanstack, an online logging system, for the 2021 summer reading program registration. It helps everyone keep track of their reading and optional activities over the summer. Beanstack can be accessed online, or with its free mobile app.
The WCPLS 2021 summer reading program is made possible by the annual support of the Williamson County Library Foundation and other sponsors. Click here to learn more about the summer reading program and how to register.
Find more information about this event, plus other programs and services, by calling the Children’s Department at 615-595-1244 for youth- and teen-related questions, and the Reference Department at 615-595-1243 for adult-related questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.