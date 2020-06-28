To help Williamson County’s more vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic, the Williamson County Public Library has launched its Hold-2-Go program to allow for curbside pick-up service.
The WCPL is offering an early morning curbside pick-up service from 9-10 a.m. from Monday to Saturday at the main library in Franklin and at its branches in Fairview and Nolensville. The Bethesda and Leiper’s Fork branches are offering the service from 10-11 a.m. from Tuesday to Friday plus 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays. College Grove will operate as Holds-2-GO only Monday.
What to do:
1. Place holds online anytime via the library’s website at wcpltn.org or over the phone during business hours.
2. Look for a hold notification alert that your library items are available to pick up via email, text message or phone call.
3. The next day, between 9 and 10 in the morning, pull up to the front entrance.
4. A library staff person will check your ID and retrieve your holds.
5. Your items will be checked out to you and brought to your car by library staff.
It should be noted the service is only available to patrons in good standing. To be in good standing, one must not owe more than $3 in fines and not have any overdue items. If a patron has an issue with their status regarding fines or overdue items, call the circulation department 615-595-1277 for assistance.
The main library and branches are unable to accommodate persons who pull up and ask for books. Patrons may enter the building from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Entry to all facilities requires a screening that involves a quick no-touch temperature scan, verbally answering the five Tennessee Pledge health screening questions, and signing in for contact tracing purposes. Face masks are strongly encouraged for the protection of everyone in our Library facilities.
All library item returns can be placed in the outside drop box. If a patron has an item that won’t fit through the slot or other concerns, call 615-595-1277 to arrange for return.
The Williamson County Public Library Main Branch is located in downtown Franklin at 1314 Columbia Ave. Branches are located in Fairview, Bethesda, College Grove, Nolensville and Leiper’s Fork. For further information about other library programs or services, call the library at 615-595-1243 or visit the library’s website at http://wcpltn.org.
