Friends of the Williamson County Public Library will host its quarterly book sale from Friday, May 20, through Sunday, May 22, at the Williamson County Public Library’s main branch in Franklin.
Friends Member Preview for early shopping is on Friday, May 20, from 9-10 a.m., before doors open to the public. Current members and new members can renew/join online or at the door for $20 single and $30 for family membership, $50 for silver and $100 for gold membership.
Sale hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday is $10 all day bag sale. Plastic shopping bags will be handed out to shoppers and bags can be filled to the top for the $10 per bag sale.
The popular used book sale includes thousands of books in like-new condition, with prices ranging from $3 for hardback; $2 for trade paperback; $1 for children’s hardback and 50 cents for children’s soft cover. Coffee table books are $5 and some of the autographed and vintage books are individually priced. There will be boxes and boxes of paperbacks at this sale.
Parents are encouraged to come to the sale on Saturday, May 21, as the Library’s Summer Reading Program kicks off between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The main library kickoff will have outdoor lawn games, and food trucks sponsored by Friends of the Library Williamson County. Residents of all ages are invited to sign up for The WCPLS Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading and earn prizes by registering starting May 19 with Beanstack: https://williamsoncounty.beanstack.org/.
Looking for a used book now? The Friends Book Store, located inside the main library rotunda, is always stocked with great selections at used book sale prices. Patrons pay using an honor box, and all proceeds benefit the library.
The used book sale is located at Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Ave. in Franklin. For more information, call 615-595-1250 extension 1182 or email [email protected].
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.