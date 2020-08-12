The Friends of the Williamson County Public Library is holding a members-only book sale.
The sale will be held at the library’s main branch, on Friday, Sept.11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.
Due to the smaller space, the library says only its best books will be available, and the sale will not include its usual $5 grab bag sale.
“Friends members only are allowed at the sale, although anyone can become a member at the door,” said David Miller, Friends Fundraising Chair and Vice President. “This is a unique opportunity to purchase some of the latest best-selling books in great condition. Categories include fiction, non-fiction, children’s and young adult, as well as history, biography, cookbooks, and many more categories all at bargain prices.”
Following State COVID-19 regulations, only 10 shoppers will be allowed in the room at a time, and masks are mandatory. Membership and cashier stations will be behind plexiglass, and hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the sale.
Friends Book Store
The Friends’ Book Store is newly expanded with more shelves, books and aisle space.
“New books are added weekly,” Miller said. “We just increased our shelf space giving readers more choices, with books bargain-priced. If you can’t make the book sale, stop by the book store to stock up.”
Prices range from 50 cents to $3.
Memberships Extended
Friends is also running a one-time offer, due to COVID-19, and extending membership benefits through Dec. 31, 2021 by joining now. Regularly, membership is valid from January to December, but this offer extends membership by five months for anyone who joins after Aug. 1, 2020. Individual membership is $15, and family membership is $25.
Book Donations
Friends also accepts book donations to support its book sale. Small book donations, up to two bags, can be dropped off at the library during normal hours. Large donations are accepted on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to noon through Aug. 29, 2020.
“Last year, Friends donated $50,000 to WCPL for the purchase of books and other resources in a supplement to funds received from the county,” said Mary Herring, Friends President. “The library counts on this donation from Friends to meet the demands for new books. “With COVID-19, fundraising efforts have been diminished so we are reaching out to the community to please consider donating.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.