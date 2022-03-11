The Williamson County Rescue Squad Board of Directors appointed Robert “Bob” Galoppi Jr. as the Chief of the Williamson County Rescue Squad at a special called board meeting on Tuesday, per a press release.
Bob Galoppi has served in the fire service since 1984. Galoppi began his career in the fire service by serving as a fire cadet at the age of 16 for the Hauppage Fire Department on Long Island in New York.
He continued this work as well as attending the Suffolk County Police Academy to begin a career in law enforcement. After serving as a volunteer firefighter and patrol officer, Galoppi moved to middle Tennessee in 1998 and began his work with the Hendersonville Fire Department. While at Hendersonville, Galoppi served as the head of Homeland Security, coordinated the city’s emergency management operations, conducted fire investigations and supported many other functions of the department. He was then promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief.
In the year 2000, he joined the Williamson County Rescue Squad in order to continue his work as a volunteer firefighter. Although Galoppi was working full-time for Hendersonville Fire, he said he was passionate about serving the community in which he lived.
With the rapid growth happening in Williamson County, he said he knew the importance of creating a fire codes and prevention program for the county volunteer fire service.
He says he is proud to have established and maintained this program for the past 22 years in Williamson County, serving as the Fire Marshal for all volunteer fire departments in the county.
Upon his appointment, Galoppi stated, “I am humbled to be chosen as the chief of the Williamson County Rescue Squad. It is a privilege to serve not only as a firefighter, but also as chief. Thank you for entrusting me with this role.”
Currently, Galoppi works at Mars Petcare as the Health Safety Environmental Lead in which he is responsible for the development, management and execution of Safety, Environmental & Security within two of Mars sites (Mars Petcare North American HQ and the Global Innovation Center).
Most currently, Galoppi has served as Assistant Chief and Interim Chief (along with Assistant Chief Bill Almon) of the Williamson County Rescue Squad.
During this time, the organization says he has been working together with Assistant Chief Almon to better the Department in creating improved programs for response, training, prevention and equipment management/maintenance and working directly with the Board President to ensure continuity of business and public safety and continuing to liaison with other public safety agencies both at the local, state and federal levels.
President of the WCRS Board Jamie Carter stated, “We want to thank both Assistant Chief’s Bill Almon and Bob Galoppi for serving in an interim capacity while the Board went through an extensive interview process."
"Chief Galoppi will lead us into the future with strategic vision and operational excellence that will serve the citizens in all of our WCRS districts. Coupled with the fantastic leadership that we have in our assistant chiefs, captains and lieutenants, our organization, due to all of our volunteers, is poised for success now and for the future.”
