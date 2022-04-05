The Williamson County Rescue Squad responded to a fire alarm at Hillsboro School Monday, though all was declared well.
At about 3:30 p.m., the fire alarm at Hillsboro School was activated, per a press release.
All occupants of the school were evacuated immediately. Upon investigation by school officials, smoke in the kitchen was discovered.
At that time, the event was upgraded to a structure fire to ensure that all necessary units were en route in case of a fire.
WCRS said no fire was found. A technician was on scene completing work on one of the ovens which caused smoke to release, setting off the alarms.
Units on the scene completed an investigation of the kitchen to ensure that the problem was resolved.
Fairview Fire, Williamson County EMS, Williamson County EMA and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as well to assist, per WCRS.
"We would like to thank the Administration and staff of Hillsboro School for ensuring that the students were evacuated safely and efficiently," the release reads.
