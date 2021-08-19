Friends of Williamson County Animal Center will host Paw Pantry Friday from 10 a.m. until noon or as supplies last.
The monthly giveaway helps pet owners who may otherwise be forced to give up their pets due to financial reasons.
Free pet food will be available at the animal center during the event to Williamson County residents. Proof of residency is required.
Those who would like to add an adult cat to their family can do so with an approved application and $10 through August. Kittens are available for a $50 adoption fee. Processing fees apply to credit and debit card purchases.
Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin. Regular center hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.adoptwcac.org/or call 615-790-5590.
