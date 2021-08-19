One-year-old Minnie is curious and playful but loves lap time as well. She will be happiest as a single cat in her new home and with older children. Minnie and the other adoptable cats at WCAC have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and FIV, dewormed, given flea control and are up to date on vaccinations and rabies shots.