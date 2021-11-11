Around 30 people - the majority of them residents of Williamson County - gathered in front of the Tennessee State Capitol Wednesday night, all of them sharing a common goal: to urge the Gallatin Police Department to launch a new investigation into the death of Grant Solomon.
Then a senior at Grace Christian Academy (GCA) in Franklin, Solomon died in July of 2020 in what was reported to be a single-vehicle accident at a baseball training club in Gallatin, just outside of Nashville.
Solomon's father, former WSMV Channel 4 News anchor Aaron Solomon, was the only witness to the event, and is currently facing accusations of having abused his daughter for years. Aaron Solomon's daughter, Gracie Solomon, has alleged that her father played a role in Grant Solomon's death, as have her supporters.
Aaron Solomon is not facing any criminal charges, and has vehemently denied both being involved in his son's death and abusing his daughter.
Aaron Solomon has also filed a lawsuit against those making the allegations against him in federal court, in which his lawyer points to multiple investigations by the Department of Children's Services having found no evidence of wrongdoing.
"We're here to bring more light to Grant's story"
Gathered just across the street from the State Capitol at the Legislative Plaza, the 30 or so people could be seen holding electric candles beside a large portrait of Grant. A family friend of the Solomon family had also brought a horse, draped in a blue caparison bearing the phrase "Justice for Grant."
"We're here to get the word out the best we can because over a year now, we've been trying to get justice for Grant, Gracie and Angie (Grant's mother)," said Houston Sarratt, a family friend of the Solomon family.
"It's a slow process, but it's happening; you've got more and more people that are interested in the story, and we're continuing to insist that the authorities open an investigation and actually find out what really did happen."
Friends of Grant Solomon had also participated in the rally, including 19-year-old Hannah Johnson, Grant Solomon's former girlfriend.
"He was such a light, and the most selfless person I've ever met; selfless, merciful and a protector, especially for Gracie," Johnson said.
Johnson had met Grant Solomon at GCA during high school, and said the two soon became very close. At the time of Grant Solomon's death, Johnson said the two had been dating for around two years, and that his sudden passing took a grave toll on her well-being.
"I was right about to leave for college, and obviously it was really, really hard," Johnson said. "For a minute, I didn't really think I could go off and do college... but I knew that's what he would want me to do."
Now a student at Belmont University, Johnson said that beyond getting a new investigation opened, she and others were also rallying for a sense of closure.
"A very hard part for me at least is we don't exactly know; we don't know what happened, how it happened, and therefore we don't have a lot of closure," Johnson said. "The entire reason we're all here is to open up a thorough investigation to bring justice for Grant, and to carry his legacy on for all of us who loved him."
Another participant at the rally was 52-year-old Mary Skinner, a former GCA teacher who taught Grant Solomon between second and fifth grade. Skinner described Grant Solomon as having "the most tender heart and spirit," calling him a teacher's "dream student."
As it relates to his untimely passing, however, Skinner said she strongly believed there to be more to the story than meets the eye.
"I believe that Grant was murdered," Skinner said. "I don't think it was an accident, and I really want for this case to be looked at."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.