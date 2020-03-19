Bricks-Cafe_Nashville-Originals_Quinn-Ballard-Nashville-Restaurant-Photographer-3156

This list of restaurants offering to-go, curbside or limited dine-in offerings will be updated to reflect the most current options.

If you are a restaurant that wants to be added to this list, please email us at news@williamshomepage.com.

Amaravati Indian cuisine 

5012 Thoroughbred Lane

Brentwood, TN 37027 

Order via phone: (615)840-8860

Delivery options through: Amaravatitn.com, Ubereats, Grubhub, doordash.

 

 

BurgerFi 

Address: 7010 Executive Center Drive, Suite 100 

Order via phone: (629)-888-4528

 

Bricks Cafe is open in both locations but they are limiting hours and days. They are running full service spaced seating and to go orders. 

Check Facebook pages for each restaurant, which will have information with  any changes.  

M-F 4-8 pm in Brentwood 

330 Franklin Road, 914D 

(615)373-3399 for to-go orders or to ask about hours 

www.brickscafe.com/menu 

@brickscafebrentwoodtn  

 
T-F 4-8 pm in Franklin 

2020 Fieldstone Pkwy, #200 

(615)791-0709 for to go orders or to ask about hours 

www.brickscafe.com/menu 

@brickscafefranklin

 

Brown Bag Nashville 

420 Cool Springs Blvd. 

Franklin, TN 37067 

Order via phone: (615)454-8289 

brownbagnow.com 

brownbagnashville@gmail.com 

 

Gray’s and OBeJoyful

Normal hours right now for the weekend.   

Strictly following guidelines and social distancing. Take out availability both places.

Gray’s: (615)435-3603 or text (615)428-3368.   

OBe Joyful Order online at  www.objfranklin.com or text (615)428-3368. 

People can see daily features and updates on Facebook and Instagram both places. 

 

Corner Pub Nashville 

151 5th Ave N 

Nashville, TN 37219 

Order via phone: (615)920-5808 
 

Corner Pub Brentwood 

710 Old Hickory Blvd St 305 

Brentwood, TN 37027 

Order via phone: (615)376-9988 
 

Esquina Cantina 

710 Old Hickory Blvd St 302 

Brentwood, TN 37027 

Order via phone: (615)840-7909 
 

Corner Pub Franklin 

1916 Columbia Ave 

Franklin, TN 37064 

Order via phone: (615)595-7447 

