This list of restaurants offering to-go, curbside or limited dine-in offerings will be updated to reflect the most current options.
If you are a restaurant that wants to be added to this list, please email us at news@williamshomepage.com.
Amaravati Indian cuisine
5012 Thoroughbred Lane
Brentwood, TN 37027
Order via phone: (615)840-8860
Delivery options through: Amaravatitn.com, Ubereats, Grubhub, doordash.
BurgerFi
Address: 7010 Executive Center Drive, Suite 100
Order via phone: (629)-888-4528
Bricks Cafe is open in both locations but they are limiting hours and days. They are running full service spaced seating and to go orders.
Check Facebook pages for each restaurant, which will have information with any changes.
M-F 4-8 pm in Brentwood
330 Franklin Road, 914D
(615)373-3399 for to-go orders or to ask about hours
@brickscafebrentwoodtn
T-F 4-8 pm in Franklin
2020 Fieldstone Pkwy, #200
(615)791-0709 for to go orders or to ask about hours
@brickscafefranklin
Brown Bag Nashville
420 Cool Springs Blvd.
Franklin, TN 37067
Order via phone: (615)454-8289
Gray’s and OBeJoyful
Normal hours right now for the weekend.
Strictly following guidelines and social distancing. Take out availability both places.
Gray’s: (615)435-3603 or text (615)428-3368.
OBe Joyful: Order online at www.objfranklin.com or text (615)428-3368.
People can see daily features and updates on Facebook and Instagram both places.
Corner Pub Nashville
151 5th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37219
Order via phone: (615)920-5808
Corner Pub Brentwood
710 Old Hickory Blvd St 305
Brentwood, TN 37027
Order via phone: (615)376-9988
Esquina Cantina
710 Old Hickory Blvd St 302
Brentwood, TN 37027
Order via phone: (615)840-7909
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave
Franklin, TN 37064
Order via phone: (615)595-7447
