Candidates, campaigners and voters were greeted Monday with cloudy skies and more tolerable temperatures as the third day of early voting got underway for the Williamson County general election and the state and federal primaries.
As a result, and with the return of hot and humid days in the foreseeable forecast, the county’s two polling places stayed rather busy Monday. Both the Election Commission office in Franklin and the John P. Holt Library in Brentwood saw a steady stream of voters throughout the day.
“We were actually busy the first day of early voting on Friday,” said Judy Martin, election officer at the John P. Holt Library. “People were lined up out the door and around the corner out there.”
Total number of voters for both locations was at 1,684 as of Monday around 4 p.m. Early voting started Friday and was also held Saturday.
Early voting for the Aug. 4 election continues through July 30. More locations open Saturday at the Franklin Recreation Complex, College Grove Community Center, Fairview Recreation Center, Nolensville Recreation Center and Longview Recreation Center in Spring Hill.
In the August election, county offices on the ballot consist of circuit court judge, general sessions judge, juvenile court judge, district attorney general, public defender, county mayor, county commission, county trustee, sheriff, circuit court clerk, juvenile court clerk, county clerk, register of deeds and school board for both Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District.
The state primary will have voters choosing candidates for governor, U.S. House of Representatives, state Senate, state House of Representatives and state executive committee. Fairview residents will also vote for municipal judge and court clerk.
Visit the Election Commission website for more information.
