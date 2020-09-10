To help with an overflow of adoptable kittens and to relieve overcrowding, the Williamson County Animal Center will offer special pricing Thursday through Saturday at its location on Claude Yates Drive in Franklin.
Shelter Director Ondrea Johnson said each kitten adopter will be offered a free playmate: a two-for-one kitten adoption special. With the special kitten adoption rate of $50, the adopter can select another kitten to take home.
“It’s like having a built-in playmate,” Johnson said of the offer. “Plus, it helps us keep the kitten population here at the shelter at a manageable level.”
All adoptions do require an approved application and include vaccinations, spay or neuter and microchip. Adult cat adoptions are also reduced to $25.
The shelter is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Find out more at www.adoptwcac.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.