The state’s best bowlers gathered at the Smyrna Bowling Center on Wednesday morning and afternoon to compete in the state semifinals and finals games.
After last year’s event being held without fans due to COVID restrictions, spectators were allowed to view the games away from the bowlers behind the lanes. Bowlers had six games with 60 frames total in the semifinal round. It was a big field, as 53 boys and 54 girls qualified for the state semifinals.
“In my first year at Centennial, I did not have a sport to play in the winter, so I started bowling for fun,” said Franklin junior semifinalist bowler Brandon Didier. “I came to the state tournament watching and did not qualify. I knew the second I walked into that bowling alley that this was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I have loved it ever since and it is a great sport.”
Williamson County had six boys finish in the top 53. The highest finisher was Didier, who finished just outside the top six selected for state finals, with 1205 points in the seventh place position.
“I bowled the best I could,” said Didier. “I had arm surgery about six months ago, so I am happy to be at the point I am. Going from not being able to move my arm at all to getting seventh, one spot off. I am pretty happy with my performance.”
The other male finishers for the county were: Franklin junior Andrew Whalen in 32nd place with 1035 points, Centennial senior Sam Dodson in 33rd place with 1028 points, Franklin junior Carson Cochran in 39th place with 980 points, Franklin sophomore Parker Lewis 48th place with 938 points and Franklin senior Rusty Dahlke in 51st place with 876 points.
The Williamson County region also had four girls place in the top 54 of the state.
The highest finisher was Franklin senior Madison Yates with 1062 points in eleventh place. The other female bowlers that placed were: Franklin senior Leia Miller in 23rd with 954 points, Franklin senior Mary Kate Polk in 34th with 915 points and Brentwood sophomore Samantha Dailey in 43rd with 849 points.
Prior to today’s competition in team play, the Summit boys bowling team kept the Franklin boys team from getting to the region final in an upset.
However Summit was upended by Beech in their substate match. The Franklin girls did not make it past the region tournament after winning region last year and advancing to the state championship.
This concludes the bowling season in Williamson. Underclassmen will look to build on their successful representation at the state competition this year.
“I have been all about finish and execution, to have good frames and bowl my best, and make spares ” said Didier. “If I can just stay lined up and keep my head straight, I will be in a good place.”
