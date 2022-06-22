A celebration of excellence took place at the Factory in Franklin Tuesday night as the best Williamson County student-athletes from the 2021-2022 school year were highlighted.
This was the eighth annual Williamson County awards program, honoring achievements in sports competitions for public high schools.
The first category of the night went to girls cross country WILLCO Award winner Jaynie Halterman out of Independence.
The boys cross country winner was state champion Miles Ramer of Ravenwood High School.
Winning the defensive player of the year award for football was Kentucky signee senior Keaten Wade of Summit High School.
Page senior quarterback and UTEP signee Jake McNamara won offensive player of the year for football. McNamara led the Patriots to the 5A state championship game.
The football player of the year award went to senior Summit quarterback and Kentucky signee Destin Wade. Wade was also the Mr. Football award winner for the 6A division. Destin and Keaten led Summit to the 6A state title game.
The girls golf WILLCO Award winner went to Franklin High School’s Sophia DiPaolo, who was the district, region, and state champion this year in golf. This marks the second year in a row that DiPaolo has captured this award.
In an award tailor-made for golf, the boys WILLCO award winner was Brentwood’s Bryce Callaway.
In a very crowded field for the girls soccer WILLCO player of the year, the winner was freshman Maddie Padelski of Nolensville High School. Padelski scored double-digit goals in her first season of varsity soccer.
The volleyball WILLCO Award went to Nolensville junior Maggie Rickert, who has won a state championship for the Knights in every season of varsity volleyball.
“To take home the state championship three years in a row and for me to be personally honored is a big deal,” said Rickert. “It is an honor to be recognized for all my hard work. The coaches, players, and our community as a whole are so amazing.”
The winter sports category started off with the winner of the girls basketball award, which went to Ravenwood senior and Tennessee Tech basketball signee Reghan Grimes.
“I was shocked with basketball,” said Grimes. “Lili, Sydney, and Mackenzie are all my travel teammates. I am proud of all the hard work I put in.”
The boys basketball award winner was sophomore Jett Montgomery of Independence High School. Montgomery led the Eagles in scoring on the season.
“It is an honor,” said Montgomery. “There is a lot of good people out there, so it was really cool winning this. It was a good season, and I got to give thanks to my teammates. They really helped me out.”
In girls bowling, Franklin’s Maddie Yates took home the award for best bowler.
Franklin swept the bowling awards as junior boys bowler Brayden Didier took the title.
“It means everything to me,” said Didier. “I work hours and hours at the bowling alley, just perfecting my game. I can’t thank anyone more than coach Logan and both of my parents. They encourage me to do what I love. I just work really hard at it, and hopefully someday it pays off.”
Ravenwood’s Emersen Smith won the WILLCO Award for best cheerleader.
The best dancer award went to Franklin’s Gracen Beaird.
Kaylen Thomas of Ravenwood added the WILLCO Award fir best wrestler to her state championship season.
“It is just amazing that my hard work is paying off and that I am able to showcase it,” said Thomas. “I am glad I can represent girls wrestling and Ravenwood wrestling. I encourage other girls to do it.”
After breaking through and capturing an individual state title, Fairview senior Jacob Clevinger added the best boys wrestler WILLCO Award to his trophy case.
“I was very fortunate to book a team state title and an individual title, with me working super hard in my wrestling career,” said Clevinger. “It really helps to know hard work pays off.”
In baseball, the WILLCO Award winner was Ravenwood senior infielder and pitcher Blake Bevis. As a pitcher, Blake accumulated a 7-0 record with a 2.53 earned run average. He hit .343 with 12 home runs and 41 runs batted in. Bevis will continue his baseball career at Ball State.
The softball WILLCO Award winner was junior Rylan Smith. Smith tallied a perfect game on the mound along with four no-hitters and five one-hitters for the Nolensville Knights.
“There are so many amazing competitors to compete against,” said Smith. “Just to be pushed by them to be a better version of myself is really honoring. My teammates push me, and the vibe that I have with them on the field is so amazing. My supporters (parents, coaches, community) give me the confidence to throw the way I do.”
The girls tennis winner for the WILLCOs was Franklin’s Lisa Messier, who won the state doubles title in Class AA with her sister Sofia.
The boys tennis winner was Ravenwood’s Patrick Delves. Delves made it to the Class AA singles state championship match.
The winner for girls track was Nolensville’s Elise Dobson, the state's pentathlon champion, while the state's decathlon title holder, Brentwood’s Aiden Carter took home the boys track WILLCO Award.
The WCS Sports Conference Student-Athlete of the Year was Hunter Basola of Independence for athletic and academic excellence.
The John Maher Builders Sportsmanship award went to Franklin’s Jean Costello.
Anna Raye Jones won the WCS Sports Conference media student of the year for her work in Franklin’s school media .
WCS Sports Conference Sponsor of the Year went to the Tennessee Titans in their partnership with Outside the Lines for the inaugural season of girls flag football in Williamson County.
The WCS Sports Conference Courage Ward winner went to Ravenwood’s Macy Fowler, overcoming a battle with lymphoma and coming back to play tackle and flag football.
“It is definitely a blessing,” said Fowler. “I could not have done it without my friends, teachers, teammates, coaches, and just the whole community. They are the ones that gave me the drive to get through it.”
The multi-sport female athlete of the year went to Summit’s Claudette Runk for basketball and softball. Stanford football signee and Franklin senior Fisher Anderson won the male multi-sport award for football, wrestling, and track and field.
The Female athlete of the year award went to Ravenwood’s Reghan Grimes, giving her the second of two WILLCO Awards on the night.
“Coming out and winning it for the second year in a row, I feel like puts an exclamation point on my high school career, succeeding in volleyball, basketball, and track.” said Grimes.
Tallying his second WILLCO Award of the night, Summit quarterback Destin Wade took the male athlete of the year award.
Female sports coach of the year award went to Nolensville volleyball head coach Brett Young.
“I am proud to win the coach award; it is a direct result of a good team,” said coach Young. “It starts with my assistant coaches, but most importantly our players.”
The male sports coach of the year went to Page boys head soccer coach Nathan Clapp, capping off the season with the Patriots first-ever boys soccer championship.
“It is awesome,” said coach Clapp. “The kids mean a lot to me. This award is probably more theirs than it is mine.”
The winner for female sports team of the year was Nolensville volleyball, who won their third consecutive state title.
“We were preparing for the jump to AAA the last two years, whether we knew it or not,” said coach Young. “When we made the jump this year, we knew it was going to be difficult. Our girls performed at a very high level all year.”
“It is has taken a lot of time and dedication,” said Rickert. “The group of girls we have is so dedicated to this sport and always willing to put in extra work. Moving to AAA really motivated us to work hard.”
The male sports team winner was Brentwood soccer, capturing their fifth state title this season.
The Directors Cup Division 1 award winner for Williamson County was Brentwood High School accumulating the most points from team and individual honors in sporting competitions.
The Directors Cup Division 2 award winner was Page High School.
This ceremony capped a successful season for all Williamson County School sports in the 2021-2022 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.