Williamson County schools represented at the wrestling duals in state finals competition Saturday at the Williamson County Ag EXPO Park.
Three teams finished in fourth place: Division 1 AA Summit, Division II A-AA BGA, and D-1 A Fairview. Nolensville and Page also participated in D-1 AA and A contests, respectively.
Twenty-eight teams from all across the state wrestled in five divisions.
“It is not what we wanted, but finishing top four in the state is something to hold your head high about,” said Summit head coach Pete Miller. “We were glad to be at the state duels, but our goal was to win a state title. We are happy to battle with some of the best teams in the state of Tennessee.”
“It has been a great year of first year coaching for me,” said BGA head coach Trevor Humes. “The team really improved all year long. At the beginning of the year, it did not look the same as it does now. We will keep working for next year and the last few weeks of the season (with state individuals.)"
In their first match of the team duals, Page collected a pin in the 182 class to take a 6-0 lead. The Patriots tallied their second pin in a row, this time in the 195 class, 12-0.
Signal Mountain took the next match with an outright win, but Page still led 12-6 as a team.
Page won the 285 class to take a 15-12 lead. A pin in the 106 class for Signal Mountain gave them an 18-15 advantage. Signal Mountain collected an outright win in the 120 class to increase their lead 21-15. The lead was stretched to 30-15 with an outright win by Signal Mountain in the 126 class. Page collected a pin in the 138 class to cut Signal Mountain’s lead to 30-21.
Signal Mountain tallied a pin in the 145 class to take a 36-21 advantage. Page had an outright win in the 152 class and a pin in the 160 to cut Signal Mountain’s lead to 36-30. Signal Mountain collected an outright win in the last class 39-30 to seal the victory over the Page Patriots in Division 1 A.
Gibbs took the match over Page 42-33, ending Page’s team state dual appearance after two matches. Page finished the team wrestling dual season with their second highest wins in school history at 37 and completed the season at 37-13.
Fairview started their first match with 3 pins in a row, taking an 18-0 lead. Another pin for the Yellow Jackets extended their lead to 24-0. An outright win for Tullahoma cut into their lead 24-6. Fairview collected an outright win to increase their lead 27-6. An outright win for the Yellowjackets expanded the lead to 33-6.
Fairview tallied a win in the 126 class to increase their lead to 36-6. An outright win for Tullahoma made the score 36-10. Another two pins for Tullahoma cut the Fairview advantage to 36-22. A pin for Wildcats cut the Fairview to 36-27. The Yellow Jackets collected a pin in the 160 class to go up 42-27. Tullahoma won the 160 class, but Fairview took the match, 42-33.
Fairview and Greenville faced off in the wrestling duel winners bracket semifinals. Fairview fell to Greenville 38-32. Fairview then took on Gibbs for the right to wrestle in the Division 1 A third place match. Fairview wrestled Pigeon Forge for the third place match after a 43-34 win over Gibbs High School.
Fairview fell to Pigeon Forge in the Division 1 A third place match 42-36. Fairview’s 2-2 record in state team duals led to a fourth place finish in Division 1 A as they concluded the team dual season at 30-10.
Nolensville trailed the four-time state champion Cleveland Raiders 36-21 in their first match and fell 39-30 against the Raiders. The Knights moved on to the next round for a chance to wrestle in the third place match after a 40-35 win over the Maryville Rebels. Nolensville faced Wilson Central to wrestle for the third place match in Division 1 AA. The Knights fell to Wilson Central 36-30. Nolensville finished the team dual season at 21-8.
Bradley Central led over Summit 37-28 in the Spartans' first match. Summit took the next set to cut into the Bears lead 37-34. Bradley Central held on to win 41-34 over the Spartans. Summit captured the win in their second match of the day over Clarksville 39-24.
Their next opponent was Dobyns-Bennett for the right to wrestle in the third place match in Division 1 AA. Summit faced Wilson Central in the third place match after defeating Dobyns-Bennett 34-30. However, the Spartans lost to Wilson Central 43-27. With the 2-2 finish in the state duals, the Spartans finished the team season at 36-6.
The BGA Wildcats took the lead with an outright win in the 182 class 3-0 in their first contest of the day. BGA collected a pin in the 195 class to grab an early 9-0 advantage. Lighthouse Christian grabbed a pin in the 220 class to cut into the Wildcats lead 9-6. BGA took the next match to lead 15-6. Lighthouse Christian collected two pins in a row to take the advantage 18-15.
A pin in the 126 class extended Lighthouse Christian’s lead to 24-15. Lighthouse Christian tallied another pin in the 132 class to expand their lead to 30-15. The next set was taken by Lighthouse Christian to increase their lead to 36-15. A pin in the 145 class stretched Lighthouse Christian’s lead to 42-15. Lighthouse Christian collected an outright win in 152 class to extend their lead to 45-15. Winning the 160 class, Lighthouse Christian’s lead stood at 51-15. An outright win in the 170 class gave Lighthouse Christian the match 54-15.
BGA faced Goodpasture for the Division II A-AA consolation game, determining third place. BGA fell to Goodpasture 40-39 to finish fourth in the Division II A-AA duals and completed their team dual season at 10-17.
“We had beaten Goodpasture once earlier in the season,” said Coach Humes. “They were a little more confident and prepared. Coming back from those 18 points and getting close to victory spoke a lot to their hard work all season.”
All these WillCo teams will wrestle in the individual state championships Feb. 24-26 for public schools and the individual state private school championships Feb. 18-19 at Montgomery Bell Academy.
“We want to win a state title,” said Coach Miller. “We have individuals that can finish high enough to give us a shot to win, if not, give us a high finish for our program.”
“We just need to fine tune the details,” said Coach Humes. “We want to get our technique down.”
