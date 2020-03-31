The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a wide range of cancellations across the globe, with the sporting world taking a big chunk of those unfortunate decisions.
Williamson County, of course, is experiencing its own wave of sporting closures, primarily centered around the county's many preps teams.
Williamson County Schools is the largest conglomerate of athletics in the county, with Athletic Director Darrin Joines at the helm of its leadership.
WCS has put a stopping on its athletics through April 24 right now, in congruence with the county's overall decision to close schools until that date. Though, it's an ever-changing timeline, Joines said.
How is the county adjusting to this strange time for its preps sports?
"There's really no handbook for this one," Joines says about the pandemic, mentioning coaches, athletes, parents and himself in that equation. "Our district has done a really good job of this, the district leadership has...We're making sure that students are coming first.
"We're going to do what's best for them. Some of these things, obviously, we have no say-so in, really. When mandates are coming down from the state or federal level, I mean, those are things you really don't have a choice.
"We've got to be concerned about student safety, number one, and what's best for them."
One of the sadder ramifications of the cancellations are the spring sports athletes and coaches who aren't getting to play out their seasons they've worked hard to prepare for right now, and the fans who don't get to cheer them on.
Having been a boys basketball coach at Franklin just recently as last spring, Joines says he understands the tough nature of the moment, but offers a silver lining.
"I know a lot of people are obviously upset that we can't play, and I get it," Joines said. "As a coach, that'd be hard to be away from your team and not be able to play games when you want to play, practice when you want to practice.
"I do think, maybe...when we are able to get back and play, it'll make it even more special than it already is."
One of the things that has been unique about this moment is the way athletics programs are using social media to connect to their teams and keep morale high in a moment where things can be quite disappointing.
Joines says he's seen that play out with WCS teams.
"I think it's been neat to see how coaches are providing workouts and words of encouragement through social media for their teams," Joines said. "I think that's a good thing."
He also highlighted the efforts of schools on social media to do throwback posts to previous events in time and general school accomplishments to keep things positive while sports aren't going on.
"I think that's encouraging," Joines said, also sharing how some athletes are posting how they're staying engaged with individual workouts.
There are no guarantees that sports will return to the county this spring, just like there are no guarantees that they won't at a later date. The TSSAA, after all, is still holding out hope that the remaining basketball and spring tournament games could still be held.
Things can change in an instant in this climate, which is something Joines knows well by now.
"It's one of those things, you have to hope for the best, prepare for the worst," Joines said of the overall approach to the moment. "It's not like you can just put everything on hold. Coaches, for example, are having to constantly make a plan for if we can play.
"We've had, I think, three different dates now where we've said we can't play until X date. Well, you've got to make an update, 'Hey, what are you going to do if we can play starting that date.' Then that changes again, and then it changes again."
The AD was complimentary of his coaches for how they've responded to the situation at hand.
"Our coaches are definitely still hard at work, even though they can't have contact with their athletes face-to-face," he said." They're still working very hard, and I've been very, very pleased with the attitudes they've had about it.
"It's unprecedented, but it's one of those things, you've got to do the best you can do with what's in front of you."
Joines shared a sentiment he heard recently he said was a pretty smart approach to the situation at hand.
"If you err on the cautious side, you can maybe look back and scrutinize it and go, 'Hey, maybe we didn't have to be that cautious,'" Joines said. "The opposite of that's what you don't want to happen."
