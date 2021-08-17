More than 320 students and staff from schools in the Williamson County Schools district have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the first of weekly reports WCS has begun releasing.
The district resumed the publication of school-specific COVID-19 positive case data, and will continue to post that to its website each Tuesday. The first report showed that 276 students and 47 staff are in isolation with confirmed positive cases, as of Monday. Fairview Middle had the highest number of cases, with 29 students and 11 staff with the virus. The information on the website will be in alphabetical order by school.
"This information will give our community a weekly snapshot to see the direct impact the COVID-19 variants are having in our schools," Gary Anderson, WCS executive director of Health and Safety, said through InFocus. "We are confident that by providing this school-specific data we will be able to give information that has a direct impact on our families."
The Williamson County Board of Education voted last week to mandate the wearing of masks in all elementary schools in the district, a measure that is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 21. However, the mandate was essentially made toothless after Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order Monday that gives parents a way to easily opt out
Due to the increase in positive COVID reports throughout the district, families are asked to consider keeping students home if they are not feeling well or if anyone in the home is experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Families may also reference the updated WCS Illness Guidelines.
“We’re going to continue to encourage masks,” WCS Superintendent Jason Golden said at Monday night’s school board meeting. … "We’re going to do what we can” to mitigate risks from the coronavirus.
