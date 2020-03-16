Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District will remain closed through Friday, April 3, after Gov. Bill Lee urged all school districts to close through at least Tuesday, March 31, to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The WCS district has been closed since Friday, March 6, for what was a four-day weekend of deep cleaning the buildings after the first case of the virus in Tennessee was confirmed in a man who lives in Williamson County. The district remained closed the following week, and is on spring break this week.
The School Age Child Care program will also remain closed, as will the FSSD MAC program.
"We know our employees and families have many questions," WCS Communications Director Carol Birdsong said in the announcement. "We will communicate additional information with our staff later this week. Also, we will continue to communicate with families regarding any additional instructional services that may be provided during the time we are closed."
