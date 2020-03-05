As a result of Gov. Bill Lee's announcement Thursday morning that the first confirmed case of COVID-19, the coronavirus, in Tennessee is an adult male in Williamson County, Williamson County Schools will be closed districtwide for deep cleaning Friday and Monday.
The School Age Child Care program will also be closed, all extracurricular activities will be canceled until campuses can be deep cleaned. Schools will communicate if their events are cleared to occur.
For the past several weeks, the district has been working with the Williamson County Health Department and the Tennessee Department of Health and monitoring the coronavirus health issue.
Commissioner of Health Lisa Piercey confirmed the patient is isolated at home. She continued to encourage hand washing and other preventative measures.
These two days will count as inclement weather days for WCS, and the district will have seven remaining days after March 9.
The Franklin Special Schools District also decided to close Friday and Monday to clean its schools, district offices and MAC facility, with a plan to reopen Tuesday.
All extracurricular activities will be suspended in that time frame for FSSD as well.
"We believe that this can be completed in two days, but if more time is needed, we will certainly let you know as soon as possible," FSSD said in a release.
County sports still on as scheduled Thursday
Though, Thursday's planned WCS sports activities are a go.
Athletic director Darrin Joines confirmed Thursday that the evening's Region 6-AAA Brentwood Championship between the Brentwood and Page girls basketball teams is still on as scheduled, as are all Thursday county high school sports games practices, based on principal discretion.
The Lady Bruins and Lady Patriots' game is at Overton High School Thursday night at 7 p.m.
There is no word as of yet if the Summit boys basketball team will see its region finals game on Friday against Hillsboro moved, or if the weekend's slate of sectionals games is still a go.
The Brentwood, Page and Nolensville girls basketball teams are set to play Saturday, Nolensville at home at 7 p.m. The Summit boys would play a sectional game Monday.
The status of other WCS practices and games for Friday and Monday has not yet been confirmed by the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.