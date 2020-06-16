Though the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, that didn't stop Williamson County Schools from finding a unique way to celebrate the year in athletics.
WCS Athletic Director Darrin Joines and 104.5 The Zone radio host Tate Mathews joined together for a virtual WillCos ceremony.
Rather than join all the county's nominated athletes into The Factory at Franklin, WCS decided to take to YouTube to broadcast this year's awards.
"Little different setup, obviously, this year," Joines said to start the ceremony. "Obviously, we can't gather in a large crowd, but our ESPY-like event that we've had...this is the sixth year, had to look a little different tonight."
The awards ceremony made sure to also give a special show-ending salute to the spring athletes who did not get a chance to compete due to the pandemic, via a video from their coaches and other well-wishers in WCS.
The show's hosts made it a point to hope that this will be the first and last virtual installment of the awards show.
Below is the full list of awards and the awards ceremony:
Girls Basketball – Amelia Osgood
Boys Basketball – Reed Kemp
Girls Bowling – Molly Austin, Brentwood
Boys Bowling – Frankie Negron, Centennial
Girls Cross Country – Leigh Walters, Page
Boys Cross Country – Kevin Vanderkolk, Brentwood
Football, defensive player of year – Tim Coutras, Nolensville
Football, offensive player of year – Andrew Mason, Ravenwood
Football, player of year – Brian Garcia, Ravenwood
Girls Golf – Shelly Jang, Ravenwood
Boys Golf – Jack Morris, Franklin
Girls Soccer – Kate Devine, Brentwood
Volleyball – Shaye Eggleston, Brentwood
Girls wrestling – Annalise Dodson, Franklin
Boys wrestling – Skylar Coffey, Brentwood
Cheerleader – Mackenzee Kirby, Summit
Dance – E.D. Tisano, Ravenwood
Media Student – Gabe Thieman, Independence
