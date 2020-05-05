New graduation dates for the 10 high schools in the Williamson County Schools district have been scheduled for July, with eight of the schools holding ceremonies at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center.
After the coronavirus outbreak led to the cancellation of the original graduation dates in May, the district sent a survey to families asking their preference: to hold a virtual graduation ceremony in May, or plan to hold a physical ceremony in July. Respondents favored July by 85%.
Members of the WCS school board voted unanimously in April to amend the graduation window and allow for the change in dates. The ceremonies are contingent upon social distancing guidelines in place at the time of the events.
School
Date
Time
Place
Brentwood High
July 18
2 p.m.
Williamson County Ag Expo Center
Centennial High
July 18
9 a.m.
Williamson County Ag Expo Center
Fairview High
July 17
7 p.m.
Williamson County Ag Expo Center
Franklin High
July 19
2 p.m.
Williamson County Ag Expo Center
Independence High
July 17
9 a.m.
Williamson County Ag Expo Center
Nolensville High
July 16
7 p.m.
Williamson County Ag Expo Center
Page High
July 17
2 p.m.
Williamson County Ag Expo Center
Ravenwood High
July 17
10 a.m.
Belmont University Curb Center
Renaissance High
July 18
1:30 p.m.
Fourth Avenue Church of Christ
Summit High
July 18
7 p.m.
Williamson County Ag Expo Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.