New graduation dates for the 10 high schools in the Williamson County Schools district have been scheduled for July, with eight of the schools holding ceremonies at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center.

After the coronavirus outbreak led to the cancellation of the original graduation dates in May, the district sent a survey to families asking their preference: to hold a virtual graduation ceremony in May, or plan to hold a physical ceremony in July. Respondents favored July by 85%.

Members of the WCS school board voted unanimously in April to amend the graduation window and allow for the change in dates. The ceremonies are contingent upon social distancing guidelines in place at the time of the events.

School

Date

Time

Place

Brentwood High

July 18

2 p.m.

Williamson County Ag Expo Center

Centennial High

July 18

9 a.m.

Williamson County Ag Expo Center

Fairview High

July 17

7 p.m.

Williamson County Ag Expo Center

Franklin High

July 19

2 p.m.

Williamson County Ag Expo Center

Independence High

July 17

9 a.m.

Williamson County Ag Expo Center

Nolensville High

July 16

7 p.m.

Williamson County Ag Expo Center

Page High

July 17

2 p.m.

Williamson County Ag Expo Center

Ravenwood High

July 17

10 a.m.

Belmont University Curb Center

Renaissance High

July 18

1:30 p.m.

Fourth Avenue Church of Christ

Summit High

July 18

7 p.m.

Williamson County Ag Expo Center

