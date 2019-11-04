Parents will have a chance to hear and discuss the proposed 2020-21 zoning plan at the second of two community meetings this Thursday.
The School Board is establishing zone lines for the new middle school on Henpeck Lane. As a result, several elementary and middle school zones will be affected. The elementary schools affected include Creekside, College Grove, Oak View, Thompson’s Station, Trinity and Winstead elementary schools. The middle schools affected include Spring Station Middle, Heritage Middle and Thompson’s Station middle schools.
Attendees will hear the zoning presentation and then have the opportunity to speak with School Board members and WCS staff. Parents may also fill out comment sheets that will be compiled together and then given to the School Board for review.
The meeting will be held from 6 - 7 p.m. on Thursday at Thompson's Station Middle School at 2638 Clayton Arnold Road, Thompson's Station, TN 37179.
