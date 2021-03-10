Brentwood Academy’s Brad Perry is so glad his team is back on the track.
It’s safe to say all the track and field coaches in Williamson County feel the same way after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out most of last season.
“If you’re a senior, you haven’t run since your sophomore year, so I’m really excited for those students,” Perry said. “I mean, I had a son (Paxton) who was a senior last year and, of course, he didn’t get to compete, which was really hard.”
Spring sports, the prom, the senior trip and senior privileges at BA were all canceled by the virus.
“And then for a lot of those same kids their freshman year in college was altered,” Perry said. “My son is going to Georgetown and they have all virtual classes the whole year, even second semester.”
BA opens the season at Brentwood’s Scott Hartman Relays from March 30-31.
Scrimmages are prohibited due to the coronavirus.
Another of Perry’s sons, Knox, is a pole vaulter and decathlete at Belmont, whose spring season was canceled last year.
The Eagles won their seventh state title in eight years under Perry in 2019.
“Some of the bigger Nashville meets have been canceled (due to the pandemic),” Perry said. “The Doug Hall Relays at MBA is not happening. I think you’re going to see a lot of smaller meets, three- and four-team meets.”
The Highland Games at Franklin Road Academy will be reduced to a smaller field than normal with just three teams.
BA students wear their masks all day at school and there are only four chairs at each lunchroom table.
The track athletes seem grateful just to have a season after what happened last year.
“I just think there’s a sense of, hey, this stuff can go away anytime and I’m sure we’re all thankful for the little things like being able to go out to eat or go to church or whatever it might be,” Perry said.
Brentwood’s 2020 season ended on the first day of the Bruins’ time trials.
“We didn’t even get on the track and compete besides practicing so to have any semblance of a season, we’re just happy to be back on the track with our team,” Bruins girls coach Joe Fedoris said.
Brentwood opens the season March 24-25 at March Madness at Ravenwood.
Fedoris, who is also a boys assistant coach, will always wonder what might have been in 2020.
“Between seniors that graduated and then we had two guys graduate early this year, we lost six Division I athletes,” Fedoris said. “It was a year where we thought we had a great chance to win both boys and girls trophies and all of a sudden the rug kind of gets pulled out from underneath you.”
Fedoris said he thinks about it more than he should.
“I think several state records would have been broken and honestly I’m extremely confident that we would have won both boys and girls (state titles), which would have been an awesome thing for those kids,” Fedoris said. “We were devastated by it.”
There is normally a lot of grumbling during grueling track workouts early in the season, but Fedoris said things are more positive this year because athletes are just thankful to have a season.
“You kind of take those workouts for granted when you’re doing repeat 200s and on your hands and knees at the end,” Fedoris said. “During the regular season you hate your life, but during a year where we missed track season last year we know it can be taken away from us. So you think anything I can do is pretty awesome.”
To stay safe, Brentwood spaces out its stretching lines and the Bruins are drilling in smaller groups.
Brentwood has replaced its team breakdown with air fives instead of high fives for social distancing.
Despite graduating so many talented athletes, Fedoris said the Bruins’ “expectations are as high as they’ve ever been” for this season.
Ravenwood is rebuilding with an inexperienced team.
“We have a lot of young kids so lots of question marks at the moment,” Raptors coach Peter Mueller said. “Both of last year’s squads would have been amazing as we sent three girls to Division I programs and I think 10 boys. We’ll see how this year goes.”
Top returners
Brentwood Academy
Boys
Amare Biggers, sprinter, senior: Christian Brothers signee, 4th in the 400-meter dash at 2019 state meet
Cayden Durrough, distance, senior: 4th in the 3,200 at 2019 state meet
Eli Sutton, thrower, senior: North Carolina football signee, qualified in the shot put and discus at 2019 state meet
Elijah Oatsvall, hurdler, senior: Navy football signee, qualified in the 110 hurdles at the 2019 state meet
Gram Smithson, sprinter, junior: Ran on the 4x400 relay at the 2019 state meet.
Elijah Ealy, sprinter, senior: Birmingham Southern football signee
Luke Thompson, distance, freshman: Top 5 finisher at the 2020 state cross country meet
Girls
Trinity Fields, sprinter, sophomore: State finalist in the 100 and 4x100 at Lipscomb Academy in 2019
Kate Williams, sprinter, sophomore: State finalist in 400 in 2019
Mensi Stiff, discus/shot put, sophomore: She broke discus school record, 138’2”, No. 1 in Tennessee in 2020; shot put 2021 Tennessee Indoor high school champion, tied meet record: 43’6.75”, No. 1 in Tennessee, No. 14 in U.S. all grades, No. 1 sophomore in U.S. Major college prospect.
Kalliope Clayton, distance, senior: Finished 6th overall in the 2019 state cross country meet. Lipscomb commit in cross country and track and field
Brentwood
Boys
Kevin Vanderkolk, distance, senior: Belmont commit track/cross country, cross country all-state selection, finished second at DI Large meet in November
Brody Chapman, distance, sophomore: One of state’s top sophomore cross country runners
Sam Sullivan, decathlon/sprints, senior: College prospect
Luke Fontechia, sprints/jumps, senior
Alex Davis, hurdles/jumps, senior
Girls
Hollan Powers, pentathlon, senior: Multiple DI offers, part of the 2020/2021 indoor state championship team, 2019 state qualifier in the 100 hurdles, pentathlon and finished fifth in the pole vault.
Kaitlyn Vanderkolk, distance, senior: Belmont track/cross country commit, part of the 2020/2021 indoor state championship team, third-place place finisher in 2020 DI Large cross country meet, team champion
Anna Banovac, 800, senior: Dartmouth track/cross country commit, 2020/2021 indoor state championship team, New Balance Nationals qualifier
Brooke Tyll, distance, sophomore: One of state’s top sophomore cross country runners, part of the 2020 girls state champion cross country team, finishing 9th individual
Eden Mittelsdorf, distance, senior: Multiple time state qualifier, part of the 2020 girls state champion cross country team
Ravenwood
Boys
Gabriel Robinson, senior: State runner-up in the 800 as a sophomore with a personal record of 1:53, recorded a 4:20 in 1,600, will announce college signing soon
Will Johnson, sophomore: All-Region in cross country, will lead long distance
Blake Irvin, junior: Strong 400/800 runner
Damon Owens, senior: 400/4x400, Louisiana-Monroe football signee
Isaac Rollins, junior: 100/200
Girls
Reghan Grimes, junior: All-State in the discus throw and 4x100 at Mt. Juliet in 2019
Alyssa Arkava, sophomore: Outstanding in 100, high jump, long jump
Jordan Rayl, sophomore: Strong in 800, 1,600, 3,200
Leila Dawson, junior: Ran the 4x400m at state as a freshman in 2019
Franklin
Boys
Bryce Sparks, 110 hurdles/300 hurdles, junior: 2019 state meet qualifier in 110 hurdles
James Patrick, long jump/high jump/hurdles, junior: 2021 indoor state qualifier
Graham Ferguson, 1,600/3,200, senior: State’s 10th fastest senior time in 2020 cross country season, one of top finishers on state runner-up team in cross country. Running for High Point next year.
Hudson Hurst, 1,600/3,200, senior: State’s 8th fastest senior time in 2020 cross country season, one of top finishers on state runner up team in cross country.
Eli Zani, 800/1,600, senior: Member of 2019 state championship 4x800m relay team, state’s 13th fastest senior time in 2020 cross country season, one of top finishers on state runner-up team in cross country.
Girls
Yukino Wakatsuki, 100 high hurdles/300 hurdles/long jump/4x400m relay, junior: One of Franklin’s top sprinters and hurdlers
Madison Edwards, 400/800, junior: Part of the 2019 4x800 relay team that placed fourth at state meet, also part of the school-record setting 4x800 team, running 9:53, also ran on state cross country team.
Aliya Polisky, 100/200, sophomore: New to the team but already Franklin’s top sprinter, high expectations, also plays lacrosse in the spring.
Lucy Litwin, 100 high hurdles/high jump/long jump/pentathlon, junior: She broke school record in the pentathlon with a score of 2,052 after only competing once in the event.
Emma Norman, 1,600/800/3,200, senior: One of team’s top distance runners, led the cross country team and at the beginning of track season has separated herself from the pack to lead the way. Part of the state cross country team the last few years and has the school’s fourth best all-time mark for cross country.
Independence
Boys
Nate Martinez, 800/1,600, sophomore
Brayden Trahan, 800/1,600, sophomore
Zach Dean, 100/200, sophomore
Zach Byrum, 200/400, sophomore
Luke Byrum, 400, senior
Girls
Nyla Bell, 200, junior
Julia Halterman, 800/1,600, junior
Jaynie Halterman, 800/1,600, freshman
Ava Renner, 200, senior
Georgia Deeds, 100/200, sophomore
Nolensville
Boys
Nick Beattie, distance, senior: Tennessee Tech commit, 4:16 1,500m, 4:46 1,600 outdoor; cross country this past season: 4th at region, 19th at state, 15:53 5K
Morgan Lewis, sprints/hurdles, sophomore: 15.75 in 110 hurdles from the one meet he got to run last year as a freshman
Jalen Jackson, sprinter, junior: 11.47 in 100
Lance Powell, junior
Sterling Weldon, freshman
Girls
Elise Dobson, multis/pentathlon, junior: Went to state for pentathlon as a freshman, has various top 10 and 20 times/marks in the state and the country in many of her events: 5’4” high jump, 16’10” long jump, 16.16 100 hurdles, 2:26, 800
Auldyn Plant, distance, sophomore: ran 2:23 in 800 and 5:13 mile this winter during indoor; cross country: state qualifier freshman year, didn’t get to run at state sophomore year due to contact tracing, 18:44 5K
Anaiya Midget, sprints/jumps, senior: Just moved to Nolensville this year, ran 8.05 60m and 16’8.5” long jump this winter during indoor
Searcy Mooney, distance, freshman: Cross country as a freshman: 6th at region, 18th at state, 18:51 5K
Fairview
Boys
Delon Grant, 100
Kyle DuBouis, 400
Brian Koon, discus/shot put
Ryan Keeton, 1,600, 3,200
Matthew Andrea, 1,600
Girls
Brooke Visser, 400
Summer Anderson, 100
Alyssa Andrea, 1,600
Blair Visser, 300 hurdles
Kelsey Gossage, high jump/shot put/discus
Franklin Road Academy
Boys
Will Braam, distance, senior:, 7th in region in 3,200 meter run in 2019, best time: 10: 29.94, Rhodes commit
Will Johnson, sprinter, senior: Region champion in 100-meter dash in 2019, 11.21; pulled hamstring at state meet
Payton Culp, vaulter/decathlete, junior: 2019 Division I Large State Meet pole vault, 7th, 13-0
Conner Moore, high jumper/decathlete, senior: 2019 region champion high jump, 6-2
Justice Springer, hurdler/decathlete, sophomore
Josiah Jackson, shot put, junior: 46-5 in shot put state virtual meet in 2020; 124-0 in discus
Girls
Campbell Carroll, high jumper, senior: 2017 state champion
Charolette Gunnells, long jump/high jump, freshman
Battle Ground Academy
Boys
Trace Alexander, 1,600/3,200/4x800, junior: 1,600 – 4th at 2019 state meet (4:37); 3,200m – 3rd at 2019 state meet (9:55), region champion; All-State x 2 (2019 - cross country, 2019- track, 3,200m; All-Region x 3 (2018-2020- cross country)
Jack Evans, 1,600/3,200/4x800, sophomore: All-region 2020 cross country;
Zach Flores, 100/200/4x100, junior
Sean Williams, 100/200/4x100/long jump, junior
Zion Morris, shot put/discus, sophomore
Girls
Keaton Mitchell, 800/1,600/4x800m), sophomore: 1,600 – 6th at 2019 state meet (5:43), region runner-up; 800 – 6th at 2019 state meet (2:30), region runner-up; All-State soccer player (2x state champion)
Kendall Grimes, long jump/100/4x100m, junior: long jump – 6th at 2019 state meet, 3rd at 2019 regionals; 100 – 5th at 2019 regionals 13.31; Poetry Out Loud State Champion 2019
Ashlyn Patton, 100 Hurdles/100/200/4x100m, sophomore:
100 hurdles - 4th at 2019 state meet (16.25); 100 – 4th at 2019 regionals (13.02); 200 – 3rd at 2019 regionals (27.07); member of 4x100m relay, 3rd at 2019 state meet
Lindsay Phelps, 800/1,600/4x800, junior: 1,600 8th at 2019 state meet, 5:52, region champion; 800 – 8th at state meet, 2:39; region runner-up; 2018 state appearance as 8th-grader
Isabelle Northam, 800/1,600/4x800, sophomore: 1,600 5:44 in 2018; 800 - 2:29 in 2018
Christ Presbyterian Academy
Boys
Tyler Reid, decathlon/100/200/400/high jump, senior
Reid Williford, 100/200, junior
London Humphreys, 100/200/high jump/long jump, sophomore
Jack Radbill, 1,600/3,200, sophomore
Jacob Harrison, 800/1,600, senior
Girls
Grace Hobday, 100/200/high jump, freshman
Anni Routh, 1,600/800, junior
Emmy Fisher, pentathlon/400/800, junior
Lucy Ellis, 300 hurdles/400/800, junior
Sarah Fowler, 100/200/long jump, sophomore
Lacy Sheppard, 1,600/3,200, senior
Season openers
March 20
Independence at Siegel
March 22
Fairview at Dickson County
March 24
Williamson County Championships/March Madness at Ravenwood
FRA at MBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.