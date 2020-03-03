UPDATE: A second storm cell may push more toward Williamson County between 4:00 and 6:00 a.m.
Local weather reporting service @NashSevereWx says they expect a "new line of storms" to develop between Nashville and Williamson County between the hours of 4:00-6:00 a.m. Tuesday.
"Those South of I-40 haven't had anything tonight; there, storms may be strong to severe," the service says.
Davidson County has also been issued a flash flood warning until 3:30 a.m. by the National Weather Service.
Original story below.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Williamson County that does not expire, as of now, until 3:00 a.m.
A tornado was confirmed to touch down in areas like Downtown Nashville and Mt. Juliet and was moving east toward Lebanon, Tenn., as of 1:00 a.m.
Nashville was under a tornado warning until roughly 1:00 a.m., but Williamson County has not been activated past the "tornado watch" level.
Rain and storms are expected through the morning hours.
The fiercest part of the current storm front was north of the Williamson County area when it hit Nashville in its first wave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.