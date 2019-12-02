As December is considered the “season of love” and good cheer, the Williamson County Animal Center is joining forces with Metro Animal Care and Control in Nashville to help spread the word this month about pet adoption throughout Middle Tennessee and to find forever homes for the dogs and cats in their care.
“We are excited to team up with MACC and help spread the word about pet adoption throughout Middle Tennessee,” WCAC Director Ondrea Johnson said. “What better time than the holiday season to think about sharing your home with a shelter pet.”
Johnson said there are several ways to help, even serving as a temporary home for animals.
“If you can, adopt. If you can’t adopt, try being a foster for the holidays,” she said. “Our goal is to see every animal go to a home by Dec. 24, with an adopter or a foster family.”
Donations are also needed, and wish lists can be found on websites for both shelters. Items needed include Benebones, large clip leashes, creamy peanut butter, Royal Canin mother and baby cat food, Kitten Meal Replacement (KMR), cat toys and feral cat dens. Click here for Williamson County’s wish list. For MACC’s wish list, visit https://amzn.to/37YzXl2.
MACC Director Lauren Bluestone said the merging of the two animal centers is a “lifesaving” effort.
“Metro Animal Care and Control is excited to partner with Williamson County Animal Center on fantastic lifesaving events throughout the entire month of December,” she said. “This season will truly prove to be the season of love, so please join us and open your hearts to the love of a shelter animal and become their best gift this time of year.”
All adoption fees for cats and dogs (all ages) at both shelters will be $25 during December. Pocket pets such as rabbits, hamsters or Guinea pigs will be $5.
Williamson County Animal Center is an open admission municipal shelter serving the residents of Williamson County. WCAC is open for adoptions Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The website for Williamson County is www.adoptwcac.org.
Metro Animal Care and Control is the open admission shelter of Davidson County. MACC is open for adoptions seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays. It will be closed on Christmas Eve. The website for MACC is www.Nashville.gov.
