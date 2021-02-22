Williamson Fire-Rescue has answered a mutual aid call to provide a water tanker full of water to the Memphis area following a water crisis in the city that was sparked from last week’s winter storms.
The aid from surrounding municipalities was put into place after hundreds of water main breaks led to significant drops in water pressure impacted the metro area which is also under a boil order.
“This request came through the State Mutual System sponsored by the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association,” Williamson County Emergency Management Fire Coordinator Jay Bonson said in an email. “We deploy at the request of any Tennessee Fire Department in need of equipment that exceeds their local capabilities due to any disaster that overwhelms the community.”
On Saturday the city of Memphis provided residents with more than 100,000 bottles of water, but according to Williamson County Emergency Management External Affairs Officer Hannah Bleam, the water that is being transported by WCR will not be consumed, but will instead help supply the needs of fire departments who are responding to emergency calls for service.
That storm system brought ice and snow to much of Tennessee, prompted Gov. Bill Lee to declare a state of emergency and caused dozens of emergency calls, including a river rescue in Franklin and the death of a child in a Brentwood sledding accident.
No information was available for how long the tanker and its two-man crew will return from their mutual aid deployment.
