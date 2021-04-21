The UT Extension Office is partnering with the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department and the Williamson County Public Library to encourage residents to walk or run and read this spring.
The challenge is to walk or run an accumulated distance of a half or full marathon this May. Participants register with the Parks and Recreation Department to receive the UT Extension Offices log sheet for tracking their miles daily. They can also enroll in an online challenge via the Library’s Beanstack program to be entered in the weekly prize drawings. Beanstack activities include reading audiobooks while walking or running, taking nature photos or visiting different local parks with the opportunity to also earn virtual badges.
“We are all looking for ways to make exercising fun plus encourage people to read and explore Williamson County,” said Jeffie Nicholson, WCPLS Adult Services manager. “There will be a weekly prize drawing for everyone who walks or runs 7 miles. People who complete activities in the Library’s Beanstack program can earn another entry towards prizes.”
This program is open to all Williamson County residents. Registration is free. Everyone will be asked to complete a survey at the start and end of their challenge to evaluate any improvements and personal satisfaction with their progress. The challenge runs from May 1 to May 31.
Please note that everyone should only partake in activities as approved by their personal physicians. For more information, visit the Williamson County Parks and Recreation website at www.wcparksandrec.com or call Patsy Watkins with the UT Ag-Extension Office at 615-790-5721, or visit https://williamson.tennessee.edu/.
For assistance with the Library audiobook reading challenge, call the Reference Department at 615-595-1243.
