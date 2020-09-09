Williamson Home Page Giveaway: Register to win $3,500 Cash for the Holidays
- COVID-19 update: state adjusts reporting process, Williamson sees altered numbers
- Despite new COVID safety measures, Maury County Fair sees thousands gather in close proximity
- Williamson County seal task force makes unanimous decision to remove image of Confederate flag
- EF-0 tornado confirmed in Williamson County from Tuesday's storms, county asks for help documenting any damage
- COVID-19 update: 31 new cases for Williamson as second day of adjusted metrics tallied
- Crime Report: stolen tires and wheels, vandalism reported in Brentwood
- After 14 years, Duplex Road widening project is finally complete in Spring Hill
- GAME OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood stays unbeaten in win over Franklin
- COVID-19 update: 130 new cases come in over Labor Day weekend
- FSSD board addresses ‘controversial posting on social media’ from chairman Tim Stillings
