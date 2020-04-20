The 2020 NFL Draft is right around the corner, just about one of the only sporting events that's likely to take place anytime soon.
The draft is going virtual for the first time ever, with NFL general managers, coaches, scouts and other front office members trying to figure out what the best plan ahead is for their franchise amid the COVID-19 crisis.
We here at the Home Page are excited to see what the NFL's 32 teams will do starting Thursday, with a special eye on the Tennessee Titans (the hometown team) and the Atlanta Falcons (the labor of love for your humble Assistant Editor writing).
Local guys like Ravenwood alums Van Jefferson and Chris and Seth Rowland and Brentwood Academy's Jackson Pittman and Prince Momodu could all join an NFL team this upcoming draft as well.
How will the first round go, you might wonder? Well, we've got your covered with a mock draft to take to the bank (well, maybe, this is a mock draft, after all), trades and all.
1. Cincinnati Bengals - QB - Joe Burrow - LSU
Perhaps the easiest pick of the night comes with Burrow returning home to the Buckeye State to take over for Andy Dalton as the signal caller for the Bengals. He'll have a decent-enough supporting cast around him, but the Bengals may want to focus on getting him more weapons and protection as he tries to get the Bengals back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
2. Washington - DE - Chase Young - Ohio St.
Former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera now leads Washington, and he and the front office won't want to miss on Young, who is a true Hall of Fame-caliber pass rusher. They might could entertain an offer to trade down, but players like Young don't come around every day. It'll add to an already-stout WSH front.
3. Detroit Lions - CB - Jeff Okudah - Ohio St.
The Lions add Okudah, a blue chip prospect, rather than trade out of the three pick. He and Desmond Trufant will give Detroit a formidable duo on the outside and help them against the aerial attacks of Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins.
4. TRADE - Los Angeles Chargers - QB - Tua Tagovailoa - Alabama
The Tagovailoa rumors of him sliding down the draft board feel like smoke this late in the game. Though he's coming off hip surgery, no NFL GM is going to want to be the guy who let Tagovailoa slide past them. Consider the grief Chicago Bears fans have every time Patrick Mahomes II throws a touchdown and Mitchell Trubisky throws an interception. The Bolts are a dynamic quarterback away from being relevant again, and they take a small gamble on the QB's health to capitalize on his upside.
5. Miami Dolphins - QB - Justin Herbert - Oregon
The Dolphins apparently are split between Tagovailoa and Herbert, but aren't given an option to choose with the Chargers moving up. Herbert, a sound prospect, if not as potential-laden as Tagovailoa, can sit for a year and learn from Ryan Fitzpatrick before taking the reins of the Fins in 2021. He can be a good starter in the NFL for a good while.
6. New York Giants (via LAC) - T - Andrew Thomas - Georgia
The Giants get a blindside protector for Daniel Jones and some help to run block for Saquon Barkley. Thomas is the safest prospect at the position in the draft, and safety comes at a premium in this draft process with so many Pro Days, team visits and private workouts canceled because of COVID-19.
7. Carolina Panthers - CB - C.J. Henderson - Florida
The Panthers get a true top corner in Henderson for new coach Matt Rhule, a necessity in the NFC South with so many talented receivers. It's a sound pick for the first-year head coach as he tries to rebuild the once-great Carolina defense.
8. Arizona Cardinals - DT - Derrick Brown - Auburn
The Cardinals need help up front on defense, and Brown falling to them at Pick 8 would be a nice boost for this defense, one without a lot of star power.
9. TRADE - Atlanta Falcons - LB - Isaiah Simmons - Clemson
The Falcons jump up to get Simmons, a rare prospect with multiple positions on a defense, sending a 2020 third-round pick and 2021 third-round pick to Jacksonville to get the deal done.
10. Cleveland Browns - T - Mekhi Becton - Louisville
The Browns grab Becton, who can grow with Baker Mayfield as his left tackle for the next decade, if both remain with the franchise for that length of time. He's perhaps got the most potential of any player at the position.
11. New York Jets - T - Tristian Wirfs - Iowa
The Jets get Sam Darnold some offensive line help with Wirfs, another one of the great tackles early in this draft.
12. Las Vegas Raiders - WR - Jerry Jeudy - Alabama
The Raiders get Jeudy to be a feature in their offense along with former teammate and running back Josh Jacobs.
13. TRADE - New England Patriots - QB - Jordan Love - Utah St.
The Patriots need a replacement for Tom Brady, and Love doesn't have to play right away and gets to learn from one of the best coaching staffs in the history of the NFL. They send some draft capital to San Francisco to get this done.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - T - Jedrick Wills - Alabama
The Bucs see Wills fall right in their laps to protect Brady, who is now down in Tampa Bay.
15. Denver Broncos - WR - CeeDee Lamb - Oklahoma
The Broncos stay patient and grab one of the premiere receiving threats in this year's draft class to help ascending QB Drew Lock.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars (via ATL) - DT - Javon Kinlaw - South Carolina
The Jaguars get the athletic Kinlaw to bolster their defensive line and keep it a strength.
17. Dallas Cowboys - LB - K'Lavon Chaisson - LSU
The Cowboys need to replace Robert Quinn, and the speedy Chaisson can be DeMarcus Lawrence's second-hand man until he's ready to be the face of the Cowboys pass rush.
18. TRADE - Kansas City Chiefs - WR - Henry Ruggs III - Alabama
The Super Bowl champs jump over the Eagles to get the falling Ruggs, a speedy terror that would keep the Chiefs' offense the class of the NFL. The Dolphins get more picks.
19. Las Vegas Raiders - CB - A.J. Terrell - Clemson
The Raiders add a second Clemson corner to help its secondary against the dangerous receivers of the AFC West.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars - CB - Kristian Fulton - LSU
Some think Fulton is the best corner in the draft, and the Jags would love to have him here at 20.
21. Philadelphia Eagles - WR - Justin Jefferson - LSU
Another Tiger goes in the first round, with Jefferson a highly-regarded receiver to help Carson Wentz. Alshon Jeffery could get dealt during draft weekend, giving Jefferson plenty to do in this scenario.
22. Minnesota Vikings - DE - Yetur Gross-Matos - Penn St.
The Vikings need edge help after parting ways with Everson Griffen, and Gross-Matos is an athletic prospect with his best football ahead of him.
23. San Francisco 49ers (via NE) - LB - Kenneth Murray - Oklahoma
With reports that the Niners are shopping Kwon Alexander, the team can get the high-motor, high-character Murray to keep its defense one of the NFL's best.
24. New Orleans Saints - LB - Patrick Queen - LSU
A popular mock draft is this, Queen staying in his college state to add depth and danger to the Saints' linebacking core.
25. Minnesota Vikings - CB - Trevon Diggs - Alabama
The Vikings add the brother of the wide receiver they just traded (Stefon Diggs) in Diggs, who has a lot of potential to be a top corner in the NFL.
26. Miami Dolphins - T - Josh Jones - Houston
The Dolphins grab a left tackle for the future in Jones, who can step in right away and play.
27. TRADE - Cincinnati Bengals - T - Ezra Cleveland - Boise St.
The Bengals hop up with the Seahawks, who always trade in the first round, to get Cleveland to protect its new QB and grab the fifth-year option on his contract. Jonah Williams can kick inside to play guard.
28. Baltimore Ravens - WR - Michael Pittman Jr. - USC
The Ravens grab Lamar Jackson the receiver many believe might one of the hidden gems in this year's draft class.
29. Tennessee Titans - DE - A.J. Epenesa - Iowa
The Titans traded Jurrell Casey and need a pass rusher who can kick inside and take reps there, too. Epenesa has been undervalued a bit for what his potential is, a steady pass rusher. It's exactly what the Titans need, and it'd give them a reason to bring CB Logan Ryan back.
30. Green Bay Packers - WR - Tee Higgins - Clemson
The Packers seem to need some receiving help, and Higgins here is a steal.
31. San Francisco 49ers - CB - Jeff Gladney - TCU
The 49ers need a corner to one day replace Richard Sherman, and for now, Gladney can be a heck of a second or third option to defend receivers.
32. Miami Dolphins (via KC) - S - Xavier McKinney - Alabama
McKinney can fill the gap the team has at strong safety and gives them an Alabama defender who has sky-high potential.
The NFL Draft starts this Thursday.
