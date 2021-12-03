Williamson Inc. celebrated the opening of BundleN, a Brentwood-based custom web developer, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.
The event was attended by dozens of business and community members and included lunch which was catered by Moe's Southwest Grill.
"This company really provides a lot of technical solutions to a lot of different clients throughout a lot of different sectors," Williamson Inc. President and CEO Matt Largen said. "And I think what's most important for this group to know is that they started with one employee, you've grown to eight in about four or five months and you've got room to grow as you continue to add clients to the roster, so from a chamber standpoint, it's great to see these success stories, the entrepreneurs go out and create good paying jobs in Williamson County and Middle Tennessee."
"Every bit of success I've had in this town is all from people helping me out all along the way," BundleN CEO Kishore Tummala told the crowd of several dozen supporters, adding that being a member of the Williamson County community has been vital to him both personally and professionally.
"As we keep moving along, our plan is to add more services on top of our software," Tummala said, detailing that BundleN works with a variety of industries including healthcare and technology companies around the world.
More information about BundleN can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.