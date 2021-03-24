The Black Business Coalition of Williamson County will host its inaugural event, a virtual mixer via Zoom, on Tuesday, April 20.
“After months of planning, we are very excited to host the very first event of the Black Business Coalition of Williamson County,” said Tara Blue, co-chair of the Black Business Coalition. “We hope this will give local Black businesses a time to network and get to know one another,”
Operating under the umbrella of Williamson Inc.’s Inclusion and Diversity initiative, the Williamson County Black Business Coalition presents an opportunity for business and consumers across Williamson County to support Black-owned businesses who employ area residents and risk capital to start and grow their businesses.
The coalition exists to support Black business owners in Williamson County by providing them with networking opportunities, access to capital, minority contracting opportunities, professional development and visibility, including being listed on Williamson Inc.’s Black-owned business directory.
This new coalition is supported by the leadership of Williamson Inc., the Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the city of Franklin.
The mixer will be held virtually on Zoom. Click here to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.