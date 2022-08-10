Williamson Inc. has been involved in many initiatives and programs in Fairview for years, and now the two entities have come together as the Fairview Chamber of Commerce has unified with Williamson Inc.
Since October 2012, Williamson Inc. — the county’s chamber of commerce and office of economic development — has brought together the Williamson County-Franklin Chamber of Commerce, the Brentwood Cool Springs Chamber of Commerce, and the Cool Springs Chamber of Commerce. As it celebrates 10 years of community service, Williamson Inc.’s unification with the Fairview Chamber of Commerce signals a major win for the business community, according to a press release from the organization.
“I am thrilled to be able to welcome the Fairview community as a part of Williamson Inc.,” Matt Largen, president and CEO, said in the release. “We have been providing economic development services to Fairview for years, and even worked on the Vintage Millworks relocation program from Davidson County to Fairview last year.
“We have been involved and engaged in the mechatronics program at Fairview High and Fairview Middle for years, including funding classroom furniture at the high school. I look forward to helping and supporting businesses in Fairview achieve success through this new partnership. Fairview is critical to the future of the Williamson County economy.”
To celebrate the occasion and celebrate Fairview-based businesses joining Williamson Inc., there will be a Fairview Business Mixer at Thompsons Kitchen on Aug. 18 from 4-6 p.m. Event registration can be found by going here or by visiting the Williamson Inc. website.
