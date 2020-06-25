A forum hosting Williamson County School Board candidates in Districts 3 and 5 is slated for July 16.
Williamson, Inc. will co-host the virtual forum with the Williamson Herald, the Williamson County Association of REALTORS and WAKM 950AM.
The forum will begin at 6 p.m. Viewers can tune in online here and can submit questions via a registration page here.
Early voting begins July 17 and goes until Aug. 1 Election day is Aug. 6.
