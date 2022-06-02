June 14 is recognized as World Blood Donor Day, and Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are recognizing this observance by hosting a drive with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for WMC, on June 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Donors are encouraged to sign up here via the Blood Assurance website, though walk-ins are welcome.
“What better day to donate lifesaving blood,” Max Winitz, media relations coordinator for Blood Assurance, said in a press release. “On World Blood Donor Day, we want residents in Williamson County to understand that when you donate with a community blood bank like Blood Assurance, your donation is going to save lives right here. Please consider rolling up a sleeve and being someone’s hero.”
These blood drives are part of a partnership between WMC, BJIT and Blood Assurance to host 13 blood drives throughout 2022. To date, more than 90 individuals have donated blood in these drives, which, according to Blood Assurance, accounts for nearly 300 lives saved.
The June 14 drive will be conducted in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the parking lot of BJIT on the main campus of WMC, located at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin. Blood Assurance will be giving all participants a 50th anniversary commemorative hat (while supplies last).
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.