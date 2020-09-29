Williamson Medical Center has hired a new gastroenterologist with more than 10 years of GI experience.
Joining the Williamson Medical Group is Dr. Eric Sumner, who brings a specialty in endoscopic ultrasound, an endoscopic imaging technology recently provided to the hospital by the Williamson Medical Center Foundation. He joins Dr. Elizabeth Lindsey on the WMG GI team located on the WMC campus.
Sumner is board certified in gastroenterology. He received a Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Georgia before completing his internship, residency, chief residency and GI fellowship at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
“As the region’s growing health care leader, Williamson Medical Center continues to attract best-in-class talent,” health system CEO Donald Webb said in a press release. “Dr. Sumner brings a wealth of experience and specialties to WMC that further enhance the services we provide to our community. We are proud to welcome him to the WMG team.”
Sumner’s expertise includes a specialization in endoscopic ultrasound, a minimally invasive procedure utilizing high-frequency sound waves to produce detailed images of the lining and walls of the digestive tract, chest and nearby organs. The EUS imaging technology was purchased and provided to WMC this summer by the WMC Foundation, a donation valued at $500,000.
“Our foundation exists to raise funds that can enable Williamson Medical Center to provide world-class health care services to our community,” said Steve Smith, executive director of the WMC Foundation. “We are proud to have been able to purchase this new equipment and help the hospital attract Dr. Sumner to WMC.”
Sumner said he’s eager to start seeing the impact from the EUS imaging technology.
“EUS has become one of the most accurate imaging procedures supporting the comprehensive evaluation and diagnosis of GI tumors,” he said. "I’m very much looking forward to enhancing WMG’s GI and cancer services by offering this new technology in-house at WMC for the first time.”
Dr. Sumner’s office is located on the Williamson Medical Center campus in the Physicians Plaza at 100 Covey Drive, Suite 304, in Franklin. He is currently accepting new patients, and appointments can be made online by visiting WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org/GI, or by calling 615-435-7979.
