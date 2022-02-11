Although total hospitalizations decreased this week, Williamson Medical Center continues to have a high number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with the majority of those — including patients who are critically ill and on ventilators — being unvaccinated.
Since late December, the hospital has seen a surge in the number of COVID-19.
“It is critical that the community understand that COVID-19 is still prevalent in Williamson County and surrounding areas and continues to have a significant health impact on many people, particularly those who are immunocompromised or at risk due to other pre-existing conditions,” a spokesperson for the hospital said in a press release.
“This ongoing recent surge of COVID-19 has put further strain on Williamson Medical Center’s most valuable asset — our employees — as it also continues to affect their health as well as that of their families.
Staff at Williamson Medical Center strongly urges the community to get vaccinated and receive their booster shot as a way to support the health care heroes providing care for all of the patients requiring services at the hospital, according to the release.
To help stem the transmission of COVID-19, WMC urges that everyone continue taking precautions. Recommendations include wearing masks when traveling and/or in large indoor gatherings.
Click here to find where to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster shots for those eligible.
