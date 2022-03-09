Williamson Medical Center cut the ribbon on its 12th emergency medical service facility in the county on Wednesday.
The new full-time, 24-hour EMS station is located on Heritage Way directly behind the Brentwood Police Department headquarters and houses a new ambulance and six EMS members.
Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little, Williamson County Commissioner Steve Smith and WMC EMS Director Michael Wallace spoke at the event, which drew around two dozen government and community members.
"This station here at Brentwood continues to just be a part of the guarantee that we offer the community, as a whole, to always have a paramedic-equipped ambulance that can provide the highest level of care possible in a pre-hospital environment across the entire community and within the city of Brentwood," Wallace said.
