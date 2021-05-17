Several first responders were recognized on Monday during National EMS Week for their life-saving efforts and dedication to the citizens of Williamson County.
The noon ceremony took place at the Williamson County Public Safety Center and was hosted by Lisa Dixson, director of development and outreach at Ascension Saint Thomas, and saw several first responders awarded with the Excellence in EMS award.
"We're here to recognize Williamson Medical Center EMS for their hard work and dedication to this community," Dixson said. "This Excellence in EMS award recognizes your hard work and dedication and exemplary patient care provided by Williamson EMS and the individuals honored today."
Those recognized included Paramedic Stormer Dicola, Critical Care Paramedic and Field Training Officer Joel Reynolds, Paramedic and Field Training Officer Anthony Williams, Critical Care Paramedic Brandon Burress, Critical Care Paramedic and Field Training Officer Brad Coutts, Paramedic Bobby Priest and Paramedic Jonathan Webb as well as Dispatcher Katy Perry Franklin Police Sgt. Eric Treanor.
Treanor and the emergency communications and medical professionals all worked together to save the life of a Fairview man who suffered a stroke.
That man is Roy Russell who suffered a stroke weeks after going through open-heart surgery.
"Thank you for saving my life," Russell said. "I'm just limited in how to express how grateful I am. I mentioned to them that I think this was divine intervention and their skills that allowed me to be here today."
"These individuals here today are a representation of the compassionate and outstanding care that Williamson EMS provides daily," Dixson said.
