In a really big way recently, Williamson Medical Center got its employees ready for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month that is coming up in March.
Using a huge inflatable, the hospital’s gastroenterology department hosted what was called the “Journey Through the Colon,” giving employees (and members of the media) an up-close and personal look at what a colonoscopy might reveal in a screening. It’s part of an effort to increase the number of people who get their routine colon examinations, or even to visit a gastroenterology doctor.
“There is a study that demonstrated it takes people an average of three years to come to a GI doctor to talk about their complaints”, said Dr. Elizabeth Lindsey, WMC’s leading gastroenterology (GI) specialist who was on hand to answer questions and share information about colorectal cancer risk factors, diagnostic tools, treatment and recovery. “For some reason, we think it’s taboo.
“Colon cancer is the second-most common cause of death of men and women in the country. We’re promoting colonoscopy as a screening test, just like mammography is for breast cancer, pap smears for cervical cancer, PSA’s are for prostate cancer in men.
“There was a study from a couple of years ago that finally demonstrated that doing a colonoscopy and removing precancerous polyps can reduce one’s risk of death by 52%. Finally, we can say that a colonoscopy can save your life with data to back it up.”
Among other facts, those who toured the giant colon learned that:
- 1 in 20 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
- 1 in 3 people are not up-to-date with screening for colorectal cancer.
- Last year there were an estimated 140,250 new cases of colorectal cancer.
Until recently, 50 was the recommended age for both men and women to be screened for colon cancer. Lindsey said that age has been lowered.
“Because there’s a 51% increase in colon cancer in patients under the age of 55, we dropped it down to 45,” she said. “We’re finding it in 30-year-olds, 40-year-olds. The problem is, insurance companies haven’t caught up and they’re not paying for it.”
Highest risk factors for colon cancer are family history of the disease, smoking, red meat consumption, obesity and advanced age. Symptoms for possible colon cancer include rectal bleeding or blood in the stool, anemia, abrupt changes in bowel habit and weight loss.
For those who may have qualms about prepping for a colonoscopy, that procedure has come a long way. It mostly involves MiraLAX and Gatorade.
“They’ve got it down to a science,” Lindsey said.
To schedule a colon screening at WMC, call 615-435-7979 or visit williamsonmedicalcenter.org/colonoscopy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.