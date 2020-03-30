Williamson Medical Center is accepting hand-sewn facemask donations from community members and has provided information on how to make and donate the masks, according to a press release sent Monday.
While the health system is prepared at this time with an adequate amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect patients and staff that is consistent with guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Williamson Medical is strategically conserving as much PPE as possible, as the future need is difficult to predict.
The hand-sewn “courtesy” masks are not a CDC-recommended measure to prevent COVID-19 spread and will not be used in designated isolation units. They can, however, possibly prevent exposure to other illnesses, which helps to conserve existing PPE including the official respirator masks. Extensive protection policies remain in place for areas designated for COVID-19 care.
“The donated masks are a great way for the community to show healthcare workers their support in this difficult time,” says Lori Orme, WMC chief nursing officer. “Our staff is so appreciative and are enjoying the fun and colorful designs.”
Mask donations are accepted at the below drop-off locations. For sewing instructions and donation information, please visit williamsonmedicalcenter.org/how-to-donate-hand-sewn-face-masks/.
Darrell Waltrip Subaru– Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(Call 615-599-6219 when you arrive and a staff member will meet you outside)
1450 Murfreesboro Rd
Franklin, TN 37067
Rhea Little's Tire and Auto Repair – Labeled collection box
9042 Church St. East
Brentwood, TN 37027
John P. Holt Brentwood Library – Labeled collection box
8109 Concord Rd.
Brentwood, TN 37027
PetSmart
8105 Moores Lane Suite 1300
Brentwood, TN 37027
