Williamson Medical Center has received the 2021 quality award rankings from CareChex® Awards, an information service of Quantros, Inc.
These rankings list Williamson Medical Center as a leader in the nation, region, state or market for Medical Excellence and Patient Safety in specific categories.
“The physicians and staff at WMC strive for excellence every day,” Donald Webb, WMC CEO, said in a press release. “Especially during a year that tested medical professionals everywhere, these awards are a testament to the comprehensive, high-quality care Williamson Medical is committed to continue. We are honored to be recognized.”
Recognitions in Patient Safety include:
Recognitions in Medical Excellence include:
The 2021 quality awards from CareChex are based on their comprehensive quality scoring system, comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals.
The Chest Pain/Cardiology Center at WMC features a highly trained team of nurses and board-certified cardiologists, state-of-the-art technology and gold-standard procedures, offering the ability to quickly diagnose and treat heart attack patients. The hospital is a leader in providing interventional cardiology to patients having heart attacks, with a Cardiac catheterization lab on site.
WMC also offers advanced surgical care with a variety of surgical procedures, technologies and specialties including vascular surgery. The hospital’s vascular suite provides cutting-edge vascular care that allows surgeons to perform interventions with smaller incisions and less operative time.
The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, in partnership with Williamson Medical Center, is a destination for outstanding orthopedic care led by nationally recognized surgeons with expertise in fracture care, joint replacement, sports injuries and spinal care.
For additional information on WMC’s award-winning services, visit williamsonmedicalcenter.org.
